Image caption Stephen Dure, also known as Stevie Trap, said he was "annoyed" at being banned for a second time

YouTube has terminated the account of a self-styled paedophile hunter because of "bullying" and "threatening" content.

The channel contained videos of citizen's arrests made in Hampshire by Stephen Dure, who is also known as Stevie Trap.

Mr Dure said he was "annoyed" that the account had been banned by YouTube for a second time.

YouTube has been approached for comment.

A message on the channel said: "This account has been terminated due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully or threaten."

YouTube did not explain which content had infringed its community guidelines.

In September, Mr Dure was jailed for 15 weeks for falsely accusing a man of grooming teenagers.

His wrongly-accused victim said he had been sacked and his home had been attacked as a result.

Image caption Mr Dure featured in a regional edition of a BBC Inside Out programme in 2017

Mr Dure, from Southampton, said he had lodged a formal complaint with the video-sharing website.

He said: "If I can get the channel back I will probably turn off the comments as some people comment very disturbing stuff.

"It's a minor blip in a much bigger picture so there is no point sitting around complaining. I'll just keep pushing on."

The campaigner said he would also create his own website and app to host the videos.

Mr Dure appeared in a BBC Inside Out programme in 2017, when he explained how he posed as children on the internet to "trap" sex offenders.

His YouTube and Facebook pages have shown videos of him confronting the suspected offenders after arranging meetings.

The TRAP Community Facebook page has more than 240,000 followers.