Bob Higgins faces 51 counts of indecent assault at his Bournemouth Crown Court retrial

A football coach used seemingly legitimate teaching techniques as "cover" to sexually abuse young trainees, his retrial has heard.

Bob Higgins is accused of groping and sexually touching 24 boys, mostly Southampton and Peterborough United youth players, between 1971 and 1996.

Some of the victims were molested while being shown how to do physical exercises, the court was told.

Mr Higgins, 66, denies 51 counts of indecent assault.

Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, told Bournemouth Crown Court how a complainant was touched inappropriately while being given soap water massages.

The same teenager was groped as Mr Higgins gave him instructions on how to do stretches.

"In what might otherwise have been seen as a legitimate teaching exercise, the defendant used as cover to sexually abuse boys," said Mr Feest.

"Such touching cannot be justified by anything else that was happening at the time... and can only have been motivated by sexual desire."

Image copyright Solent News & Photo Agency Image caption The former football coach was regarded as "a god" by one trainee, the court heard

Mr Feest told the jury they would hear other examples of the defendant "normalising" sexual abuse.

The court heard another of the complainants was prompted to come forward in December 2016 after watching former England striker Gary Lineker on television talking about alleged sexual abuse at Chelsea.

This teenager, aged around 13 or 14 at the time, regarded Mr Higgins as "a god" and was touched inappropriately during massages, the jury was told.

Image caption Jurors were told a victim came forward after seeing Gary Lineker talking about the subject on TV

Mr Higgins, who now lives in Torquay, later performed a sex act on the trainee, who was staying overnight at the defendant's home, while "pretending to wash" him, the court was told.

The teenager was also woken up on another occasion to find Mr Higgins was indecently assaulting him, Mr Feest added.

The trial continues.