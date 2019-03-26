Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Witnesses filmed the fire as it engulfed the building, which is under construction

A large fire has broken out on a building site in the heart of Southampton.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said 50 firefighters were tackling the blaze, between Kingsway and St Mary Street.

Flames and billowing smoke were seen in St Mary's near the city centre.

Police said there were no reports of anyone being injured. Roads in the area have been closed and residents advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

The fire started on the fourth floor of a timber-framed building which was under construction, and spread to the whole of the structure, the fire service said.

Image caption A police officer helped rescue a dog from a nearby flat

Image copyright Jesse Jones Image caption The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building

Image copyright Jesse Jones Image caption St Mary Street has been closed along with other roads