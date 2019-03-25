Image copyright Clare Finley Image caption The fire service has warned residents to keep doors and windows closed

A woman has died in a house fire in Hampshire.

Crews were called to Nyria Way in Gosport shortly after 12:00 GMT. A 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Twenty-six firefighters tackled the blaze off Willis Road, behind the Asda supermarket, while an air ambulance landed in nearby Walpole Park.

Police said the woman's next of kin had been informed, and investigations into the cause of the fire were ongoing.

Hampshire Fire & Rescue has urged people to avoid the area and advised residents to keep doors and windows closed.