A man filmed using a kebab skewer to repeatedly beat a cockerel "like a pinata" until it died has been jailed.

Police discovered graphic footage of James Goddard, 27, from Fareham, loudly celebrating the bird's death after the "vicious" 30-second attack.

West Hampshire Magistrates' Court found him guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Goddard, of Mayles Close, Wickham, was jailed for 18 weeks and banned from keeping animals for five years.

RSPCA chief inspector Will Mitchell said the footage, which is believed to have been shot in May 2017, showed Goddard "taking swipes with the 3ft (91cm)-long metal skewer like a baseball bat".

"He swings at the poor bird again and again, hitting him in the head like a pinata," Mr Mitchell said.

"He then throws the bird's body on to the ground and celebrates the vicious kill."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption James Goddard was shown loudly celebrating killing the cockerel in the video

The RSPCA said Goddard was found guilty of the offence in August 2018 - but failed to turn up to court so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sgt Andy Williams, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "We are pleased that Goddard has finally been punished for what really was a shocking and cowardly act against the animal."

Goddard was further ordered to pay £750 costs and a £115 victim surcharge at his sentencing on Thursday.