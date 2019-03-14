Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Girl, 11, badly hurt in Southampton hit-and-run crash

  • 14 March 2019
High Road, Swaythling Image copyright Google
Image caption Police want to speak to the driver of a light-green Ford Mondeo

An 11-year-old girl has been seriously injured by a driver who failed to stop after hitting her.

The girl was struck in High Road, Swaythling, Southampton, on Wednesday at about 16:10 GMT. Police said the car involved was driven off.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the car was a light-green Ford Mondeo, which was believed to have no hubcaps and drove off down the A35, Burgess Road.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been asked to contact police.

