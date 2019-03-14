Girl, 11, badly hurt in Southampton hit-and-run crash
- 14 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 11-year-old girl has been seriously injured by a driver who failed to stop after hitting her.
The girl was struck in High Road, Swaythling, Southampton, on Wednesday at about 16:10 GMT. Police said the car involved was driven off.
She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the car was a light-green Ford Mondeo, which was believed to have no hubcaps and drove off down the A35, Burgess Road.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been asked to contact police.