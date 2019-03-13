Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Bethan Colebourn was found dead at the family home in October 2017

A mother claims she drowned her three-year-old daughter in the bath so the girl's "spirit could be at peace".

Bethan Colebourn was found dead at the family home in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, on 19 October 2017.

Claire Colebourn, whose husband moved out the month before, said Bethan was "suffering" because of the separation and would be "a lot safer in heaven".

She told a trial at Winchester Crown Court that she failed in a suicide bid on the same night but denies murder.

'Feels for her mummy'

Giving evidence, she said her emotions were being "hammered" by the split from her husband Michael, the chief executive of marine interiors firm Trimline.

She said: "When... you see your beautiful little girl suffering because she feels for her mummy, then she's going to be a lot safer in heaven than she is anywhere near her father.

"Because her spirit can be at peace and Michael would not let us be at peace."

Often breaking down in the witness box, Mrs Colebourn said her "head just went bam" on the night of the killing.

Image caption A large police operation began at the home after the discovery of Bethan's body

Bethan was found dead by her grandmother at the family home in Whitsbury Road.

The jury previously heard Mrs Colebourn was revived by paramedics after trying to take her own life by repeatedly injecting herself with insulin.

The former sixth form college teacher was asked by prosecutor Kerry Maylin if she had intended to kill Bethan and commit suicide, to which she replied, "Sadly yes".

Mrs Colebourn said she believed her husband had been having an affair, had been financially controlling and had monitored her laptop and phone.

'Drowned my own daughter'

The prosecution previously said her fears about an affair were "unfounded".

Citing emotional abuse, the defendant told the court earlier: "My only aim was keeping Bethan safe... The only way out was for both of us to go away."

Mrs Colebourn woke Bethan in the early hours and ran a bath, the court heard.

"She knew I wasn't right because she kept coming up to me... put her hands on my cheeks and told me she loved me," the defendant told detectives.

"Then I drowned my own daughter. I drowned my own daughter."

The trial continues.