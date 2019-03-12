Image caption Flowers have been left in tribute to the 23-year-old

A pedestrian who died after he was hit by two cars has been named by police.

Sagar Bhatti, 23, from Chandlers Ford was struck by a Vauxhall Astra and Renault Megane on Woodside Avenue in Eastleigh at about 05:45 GMT on Sunday.

Two men, aged 26 and 29, from Eastleigh, who have been arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.

Police said the arrested men were not in either of the cars involved in the collision.

Image caption Sagar Bhatti, 23, from Chandlers Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene

The force said its investigation was focused on two areas.

The first is Broadlands Avenue, where anyone who saw or heard a disturbance between 05:00 and 05:45 GMT before the collision is being asked to come forward.

The second is Woodside Avenue, where the collision took place.

Det Insp Lee Macarthur said: "We're still keen to speak to anyone who was driving along this road between 05:30 and 05:45.

"Even the smallest bits of information, that might not seem significant to you, may turn out to be very valuable to the investigation; so please do get in touch."