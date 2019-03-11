Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man dies after being hit by motorbike in Southampton

  • 11 March 2019
Mansbridge Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened in Mansbridge Road in Southampton

A pedestrian left in a critical condition after being hit by a motorbike has died from his injuries.

The 55-year-old, from Bournemouth, was taken to hospital following the crash in Mansbridge Road, Southampton, shortly after 07:40 GMT on Thursday.

He died as a result of his injuries on Friday, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The force, which confirmed the death on Monday afternoon, said it was continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites