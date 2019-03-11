Man dies after being hit by motorbike in Southampton
- 11 March 2019
A pedestrian left in a critical condition after being hit by a motorbike has died from his injuries.
The 55-year-old, from Bournemouth, was taken to hospital following the crash in Mansbridge Road, Southampton, shortly after 07:40 GMT on Thursday.
He died as a result of his injuries on Friday, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The force, which confirmed the death on Monday afternoon, said it was continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.