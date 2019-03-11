Image copyright Google Image caption A 23-year-old man was hit by two cars on Woodside Avenue in Eastleigh

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pedestrian was killed when he was hit by two cars.

The victim, 23, was struck by a Vauxhall Astra and Renault Megane on Woodside Avenue in Eastleigh, Hampshire, on Sunday morning.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder the same day.

Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed a 29-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of murder. Both men remain in custody.

Police were called at 05:44 GMT and the victim, from Chandler's Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said it was still appealing for witnesses and trying to establish the circumstances of the death.