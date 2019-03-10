Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit on Woodside Avenue in Eastleigh, Hampshire

A man has been killed after being hit by two cars.

The 23-year-old from Chandlers Ford was walking along Woodside Avenue in Eastleigh, Hampshire, just before 06:00 GMT when he was struck by a black Vauxhall Astra and and a blue Renault Megane.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A 26-year-old man from Eastleigh has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said the drivers of both cars involved in the collision are assisting with the investigation.