Image copyright EPA/ANDY RAIN

Organisers have announced they are taking the Farnborough International Airshow "back to its roots" and scrapping its public display weekend.

The news is a blow to aviation fans from across the globe, and the BBC has looked back at photographs from the airshow's history.

The show, which takes place every two years, was first held in 1948 and has grown to become one of the world's main aviation industry trade events.

It has long been a showcase of innovation, offering people their first glimpse of iconic aircraft such as Concorde.

The supersonic jet first appeared at the airshow in 1970, three years before its first trans-Atlantic flight.

Image copyright FlightGlobal Image caption Aircraft and visitors at the inaugural Farnborough Airshow, in 1948

Image copyright Peter Shimmon/Geograph Image caption Crowds clamoured to see Concorde at the 1976 airshow

The world's largest passenger jet - the Airbus A380 - made its debut at Farnborough in 2008.

The European manufacturer said last month it would stop making the aircraft by 2021.

Image caption The world's largest jet airliner, the Airbus A380, graced Farnborough in 2008

Military jets appear in the same display line-up as commercial aircraft, with the Eurofighter first displayed at Farnborough in 1996.

Image copyright PA Image caption A Eurofighter military jet

In 1952, disaster struck when a prototype de Havilland DH 110 fighter jet crashed, killing 31 people, including pilot John Derry, and injuring 60 others.

Structural failure led to the aircraft breaking up and showering spectators with debris.

Image copyright PA

The Cold War-era Vulcan showed off its nuclear bomb capability at the 1958 show.

The last of the huge delta-wing jets - XH558 - stopped flying in 2015 and is kept at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Image copyright Inpho Image caption An Avro Vulcan in September 1958

The Black Arrows, a formation flight of Hawker Hunters, displayed in 1959.

Organisers said attendances to the public show had been "dwindling" since safety regulations were introduced after the 2015 Shoreham air crash.

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Black Arrows Hawker Hunters in formation in 1959

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Reds Arrows performed a flypast with a Spitfire at the start of the 2018 show

A spokeswoman said the public weekend had been axed as organisers could "no longer provide an airshow the public want".

The event will instead focus on its five-day trade show, but will still include trade flying displays when the biennial event takes place in July 2020.