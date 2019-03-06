Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked in Riverside Park, police said

A man has been charged with raping an 18-year-old woman in a park in Southampton.

The teenage victim was attacked in the Riverside Park sports field near Woodmill Lane, Bitterne, between 23:30 and 23:50 GMT on 2 December, Hampshire Police said.

Jozef Janczura, 33, is accused of rape and causing actual bodily harm.

Mr Jaczura, of Laburnum Road, Southampton, is due to appear before the city's magistrates on Thursday.