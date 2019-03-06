Southampton man charged with raping teen in park
- 6 March 2019
A man has been charged with raping an 18-year-old woman in a park in Southampton.
The teenage victim was attacked in the Riverside Park sports field near Woodmill Lane, Bitterne, between 23:30 and 23:50 GMT on 2 December, Hampshire Police said.
Jozef Janczura, 33, is accused of rape and causing actual bodily harm.
Mr Jaczura, of Laburnum Road, Southampton, is due to appear before the city's magistrates on Thursday.