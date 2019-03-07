Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Bethan Colebourn was found dead at the family home in October 2017

A mother drowned her three-year-old daughter in a bath a month after separating from her husband, whom she believed was having an affair, a court has heard.

Bethan Colebourn was found dead at the family home in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, in October 2017.

Claire Colebourn, 36, had searched for websites about suicide and drowning before the death, Winchester Crown Court heard.

She denies murder.

Kerry Maylin, prosecuting, said Bethan was found lying on a wet bed at her home in Whitsbury Road on 19 October. Paramedics were unable to revive her.

Ms Maylin said the cause of death was not certain but was "very likely to be immersion in water", according to a pathologist.

"Bethan had been put in the bath at home and held under the water," Ms Maylin told the jury.

"That act was completed by her mother."

Image caption Bethan died in hospital after being found at the family home in Whitsbury Road

Ms Maylin said the defendant had an "unfounded" belief that her husband Michael, a company chief executive, was having an affair with his financial director at their marine interiors firm Trimline.

She met the firm's chairman to express her concerns and told friends.

The court was told of a Facebook post in which Ms Colebourn wrote: "Michael walked out on his family on 7 September and we haven't seen him since.

"He has been having an affair with his financial director at work. Everything has been pre-planned. They are aiming to conquer the business and set up a new life together."

Ms Colebourn also changed her wi-fi password because she thought her husband was monitoring her over the internet, it was said.

The court was told the defence did not dispute that Ms Colebourn had killed the couple's only daughter and that she was suffering from a diabetic episode when Bethan was found.

'I saved her'

Jurors heard the girl's body was found by Ms Colebourn's mother, Janet Fildew, who visited at 18:30 on 19 October.

The defendant was in another bedroom in a "diabetic hypo", Ms Maylin said.

She was "calm" and later "almost jovial" after being revived with an injection, and did not ask about her daughter.

She was found to have injected herself with 306 units of insulin that day - nearly 10 times her normal dose - and may also have used five insulin pens, the prosecutor said.

In hospital, Ms Colebourn wrote a letter to a relative saying about Bethan: "In my eye, I saved her", the court heard.

Asked about the comment in a police interview, she replied: "I can't be a liar... I'm going to have to go against legal advice.

"Bethan drowned because I was there. I held her under the water."

The trial continues.