The world's oldest abseiler, nicknamed "Daring Doris", has died aged 104.

Doris Long completed 11 descents of Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower, the last being in 2015.

She raised more than £15,000 for Rowans Hospice in Waterlooville, Hampshire, which described her as "inspirational and daring".

The great-great grandmother, who first abseiled aged 85, had said her "placid nature" had helped her complete the charity challenges.

Mrs Long abseiled almost 100m (330ft) down the Spinnaker Tower on her 100th birthday in May 2014 and repeated the feat the following year.

After completing her 2015 descent she said: "It was very hard work, much harder than last year.

"It was so windy I swung about a bit but oh yes, I enjoyed it, I feel it's well worth it."

She had previously abseiled 60m (200ft) down a tower block in Portsmouth accompanied by DJ Chris Evans and marked her 99th birthday by descending Portsmouth University's 110ft (35m) Mercantile House.

Mrs Long was appointed an MBE in 1984 for running the Tilehurst Animal and Bird Sanctuary and won a Pride of Britain Award in 2009 for her fundraising.

A statement from Rowans Hospice said: "The amazing Doris Long MBE has died at the age of 104.

"Doris broke the world record multiple times, including her own, to become the world's oldest abseiler."