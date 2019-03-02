Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police have issued CCTV of man and a woman they want to speak to

An 18-carat white gold watch worth £25,000 has been stolen from a jewellers in Winchester.

The theft happened at Carter Marsh & Co, in The Square, between 13:45 and 14:15 GMT on Friday.

A man and a woman asked to see a Patek Philippe watch with a blue crocodile strap, and left after they were told they could not pay in cash.

Staff later realised they had taken the watch with them without paying, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The man and women were later seen to meet up with a larger group of people, before they all left in a silver Ford Galaxy and a grey Honda Accord near Magdalen Hill.

Police have released CCTV images of a man and a woman they want to speak to in connection with the theft.