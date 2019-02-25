Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A30 at Hartley Wintney, close to the Grange Lane junction

A woman has died and three people have been injured in a two-car crash.

The collision, involving a black Audi A4 and a red Suzuki Alto, happened on the A30 at Hartley Wintney, Hampshire, near to the Grange Lane junction, just after 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

The driver of the Suzuki - woman in her 60s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of her passengers were also injured - one sustained serious and potentially life-changing injuries. The Audi driver was also seriously injured.

Police have appealed for witness to the collision and anyone who saw the Audi being driven on the A30 between Blackwater and Hartley Wintney prior to the crash to come forward.