Winchester man, 74, dies after being struck by car
- 24 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 74-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Hampshire.
He was struck by a Red Corsa at about 12:30 GMT on Saturday on Alresford Road, near Magdalen Hill Cemetery, in Winchester.
The man, who lived locally, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, Hampshire Constabulary said.
It appealed for witnesses or people with dash cam footage to come forward.