A police officer has been stabbed in the back while on patrol in a park in Portsmouth.

He was attacked in Stamshaw Park shortly after midday and taken to hospital by air ambulance .

A Hampshire police spokesman said a man had been arrested and remained in custody and there was no "wider risk to the community".

The officer's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and his next of kin have been informed.

Portsmouth City Council confirmed the playground in Stamshaw Park had been closed until further notice.