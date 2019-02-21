Police officer stabbed in Portsmouth park while on patrol
A police officer has been stabbed in the back while on patrol in a park in Portsmouth.
He was attacked in Stamshaw Park shortly after midday and taken to hospital by air ambulance .
A Hampshire police spokesman said a man had been arrested and remained in custody and there was no "wider risk to the community".
The officer's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and his next of kin have been informed.
Portsmouth City Council confirmed the playground in Stamshaw Park had been closed until further notice.