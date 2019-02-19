Image caption Mr McLaughlin was left with only his pyjamas for 19 hours

A dementia patient was transferred to the wrong care home in just his pyjamas and with no medication, it has been claimed.

Michael McLaughlin, 73, had spent two weeks in hospital and was set to move to a home in Newport, on the Isle of Wight.

His family claim he was instead transferred to one in Totland without their knowledge, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.

An investigation has now been launched.

Isle of Wight NHS Trust said it will not comment on the alleged incident.

Mr Laughlin's son, Ian, said it had been agreed that after spending two weeks at St Mary's hospital his father needed 24-hour care and would be transferred to Newport.

But when he called the ward after the move was meant to have been completed, he discovered his father had instead been transferred to Little Hayes care home in Totland, 13 miles away.

The 73-year-old was moved without any of his medication, including his insulin, or his clothes — leaving him with little more than a pair of pyjamas.

It was only 19 hours later they were taken to the Totland home.

Mr Laughlin Senior will now remain there to avoid further distress.

'Not acceptable'

Mr McLaughlin's son, said: "My dad was so worried and confused because he didn't know where he was going.

"The decision to move into a care home was distressing enough - he's a proud man - and the way he's been treated is disgusting. It's not acceptable."

He added: "The staff at both homes have been brilliant, and I have been in regular contact with them, but this should never have happened."

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust said it would be inappropriate to comment, as the family had lodged an official complaint and an investigation had been launched.