Fourth arrest after man shot in leg in Portsmouth
A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg in Portsmouth.
The man was shot in a property in Hudson Road, Southsea, at 05:15 GMT on 3 February and remains in hospital.
A 20-year-old man, from London, was arrested on Wednesday but later released under investigation.
Two other men from London, aged 24 and 25, were arrested last week alongside a 21-year-old man from Harrow.
They were all released from custody but remain under investigation.
The victim in hospital is in a stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.