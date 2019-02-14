Image caption The message was later removed

Hampshire County Council has said an "internal error" meant a message of condolence for Prince Philip was briefly published on its website.

It appeared on its front page for "a few minutes" and was quickly removed.

The authority apologised for the error and said it was "investigating this highly unusual occurrence".

It comes as the Crown Prosecution Service announced it would not prosecute the prince over a recent crash near the Sandringham estate.