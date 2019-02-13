Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Ferham Khan asked the police to take his victim away because she was "drunk"

A minicab driver who raped a customer and then called the police to remove the "drunken woman" from his car has been jailed for 12 years.

Ferham Khan, 29, attacked his 33-year-old victim after she ordered a taxi in Winchester, Hampshire, in September 2017.

She said Khan had "shattered my world into tiny pieces".

The driver, of Derby Road, Southampton, was found guilty at Southampton Crown Court of rape and sexual assault.

The woman, who had spent a night out with friends, was collected from Broadway at about 01:00 BST on 30 September.

Khan pulled over and attacked her in an unknown location, thinking she was asleep.

He then "had the audacity to call the police" to ask officers to remove her from his car, claiming she was drunk, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was collected by Khan from Broadway after a night out

When officers and paramedics arrived, she told them what had happened.

Police said Khan initially claimed the woman had accidentally fallen on him while his trousers were unbuttoned.

He later suggested the victim had consented to sex in return for a cheaper fare, officers said.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: "What happened in the taxi destroyed me.

"The pain and suffering I have endured because of what he did to me has left me broken. I don't know who I am any more."