Image caption Residents need permits to park outside their own homes

More than £13,000 has been paid in fines issued to drivers in a reinstated parking zone in the first month.

A total of 811 fines have been handed out since the zones, south of Goldsmith Avenue and north of Albert Road in Southsea, came into force on 2 January.

Residents in the zones have to pay £30 to park one car, £100 for a second permit and £590 for a third.

Councillor Lynne Stagg said the "parking zones and their restrictions are clearly signposted".

"If people don't have a permit to park within a parking zone, they shouldn't park there," she added.

The permits are needed to park in about 50 roads from 17:00 to 19:00.

Drivers have been fined £70 for an infringement, although this is reduced to £35 if paid within two weeks.

The scheme, brought back in by the Liberal Democrat-run council to help residents park near their homes, has divided opinion.

'Such a nightmare'

Sharon Sawford, who lives outside the permit zone, said parking problems had moved elsewhere, as people were avoiding buying a permit for a second car or work van.

Resident Heather Todd said parking in her street had improved but she felt "incredibly uncomfortable knowing the problem has been pushed elsewhere" and people living in other streets "are having such a nightmare".

Another resident said he thought the scheme was "a good thing" as he previously had to "drive around for half an hour to find a space".

Kelly Jordan, of Charmaine Florists, said staff now had to finish work early to move both their delivery vehicles and their own cars before the restrictions started, which was affecting takings.

The council said it was looking at ways to adapt the scheme to help residents in the wider area.