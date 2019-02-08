Fire wrecks block of eight flats in Farnborough
- 8 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Fire has torn through a block of flats near the A331 in Hampshire.
About 30 firefighters from Hampshire and Surrey have been tackling the blaze in South Street, Farnborough, involving eight apartments and the roof space.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue was called just after 09:20 GMT. The service said all occupants had been accounted for and no-one was injured.
People have been advised to avoid the area and residents urged keep windows and doors closed.