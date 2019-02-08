Image caption Thirty firefighters from Hampshire and Surrey have been tackling the blaze

Fire has torn through a block of flats near the A331 in Hampshire.

About 30 firefighters from Hampshire and Surrey have been tackling the blaze in South Street, Farnborough, involving eight apartments and the roof space.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue was called just after 09:20 GMT. The service said all occupants had been accounted for and no-one was injured.

People have been advised to avoid the area and residents urged keep windows and doors closed.