Firefighters have spent a third night damping down the aftermath of the huge blaze at the Ocado warehouse in Hampshire.

The online grocery firm has apologised to residents and customers affected by the fire, which began on Tuesday.

Nearby homes were evacuated on Wednesday due to fears a three-tonne cylinder of toxic ammonia gas might explode.

Residents were allowed to return on Thursday after the gas was removed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said about 10 firefighters remained at the site on Walworth Industrial Estate.

About 100 residents were moved on Wednesday night and a 500m exclusion zone set up after the blaze unexpectedly escalated late that afternoon.

At the height of the fire, more than 300 firefighters worked to tackled the flames.

Four firefighters were treated for minor smoke inhalation, but no Ocado staff were injured.

Image copyright HFRS Image caption The fire was declared a major incident by the fire service on Wednesday afternoon after it escalated

Shares in the company have dropped 14% and the firm said it expected a fall in sales until it could shift operations to other warehouses.

More than 30,000 orders - 10% of Ocado's capacity - are processed by robots at the Andover warehouse each week, but Ocado has not yet given any detail about what the impact will be to customers.

It said: "We apologise to all those affected by this incident and are very thankful to the people of Andover for their understanding and support during this difficult period."