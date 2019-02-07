Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Roxanne Moran was thrown from the car as it hit trees and overturned

A drink-driver whose passenger died after he crashed and rolled his car has been jailed for six years.

Tenny Turner, 30, from Hook, Hampshire, was nearly twice the legal alcohol limit when his car left the A287 in Odiham early on 25 February last year.

One of his passengers, Roxanne Moran, 31, was thrown from the vehicle and died in hospital five days later.

Turner admitted causing her death by careless driving while over the alcohol limit as well as possessing cocaine.

Police said Turner, of Hound Green Close in Hound Green, had been at the wheel of his Citroen C2 when it left the road, before hitting trees and overturning at about 00:45 GMT.

They said Ms Moran suffered "unsurvivable injuries".

Officers initially arrested a 22-year-old man from Camberley after the crash before learning that Turner had been at the wheel.

He was charged with causing death by careless driving when over the prescribed limit and possession off a class A drug and pleaded guilty on 9 January.

At his sentencing at Winchester Crown Court, Turner was jailed for six years for causing Mr Moran's death and eight months for possessing drugs, to be served concurrently.

He was banned from driving for a total of nine years and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170.

After the hearing, PC Mark Furse of Hampshire Constabulary's serious collision investigation unit said: "I hope this case serves as a reminder to anyone who considers getting behind the wheel having had a drink, or allows their attention to lapse whilst driving, of the risks that this poses not only to your life but to the lives of others.

"Our thoughts are with Roxanne's family at this time."