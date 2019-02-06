Baby dies after being found 'seriously unwell' in Hythe
- 6 February 2019
A one-month-old baby has died after being found "seriously unwell" at a flat.
The boy was discovered by ambulance staff at a flat in Knightwood Road, Hythe, Hampshire, on Saturday morning. He later died in hospital.
A 41-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder before the baby's death earlier on Wednesday.
The pair had been released while investigations continued, police said.