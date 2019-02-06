Image copyright Portsmouth City Council Image caption The area Portsmouth City Council hopes to reclaim

Land from the sea could be reclaimed to create a new community and housing in Hampshire.

Portsmouth City Council will consult residents and environmental groups for their views on creating a "super peninsula" close to the M275 at Tipner.

It could enable more than 2,000 homes to be built.

Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of the authority, said the plan would mean "that there's less housing pushed on to the city".

In its draft consultation document, the council said the land "represents the largest area of undeveloped and underused land in the city".

It added a recent assessment had shown the city was "unlikely to be able to meet its own housing needs".

"Tipner has the capacity to deliver up to 1,200 new dwellings, with the potential for up to 2,200 new dwellings if the development of a super peninsula is both viable and deliverable," it added.

The whole site would cover 43.5 hectares (107 acres).

The council said the level of the land would be raised and the current sea defences on the site would be "strengthened and enhanced" in order to stop it from flooding.

Consultation on the plans runs from 11 February until 25 March.