Image copyright HFRS Image caption The fire was declared a major incident by Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service

About 200 firefighters have spent the night dealing with a huge blaze at an Ocado warehouse in Andover.

The fire, which broke out at 02:45 GMT on Tuesday, was declared a major incident but is now under control.

Part of the roof at the robot-run distribution centre on the Walworth Industrial Estate collapsed, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

It said 70 firefighters remain at the site and urged nearby residents to keep doors and windows shut.

Four firefighters have been treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Image copyright HFRS Image caption Part of the warehouse roof collapsed in the blaze

Image copyright HFRS Image caption Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was now under control

On Tuesday the online grocery retailer said it had cancelled some customer orders because of the fire and it was "working hard to resume normal service as soon as possible".

The fire came on the same day Ocado reported widening losses.

The company recorded a pre-tax loss of £44.4m for the year ending 2 December 2018, compared with £9.8m in the previous 12 months.