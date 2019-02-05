Attempted murder arrests after man shot in leg in Portsmouth
- 5 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg in Portsmouth.
The man was shot in a property in Hudson Road, Southsea, at 05:15 GMT on Sunday and remains in hospital.
Two men from London, aged 24 and 25, were arrested alongside a 21-year-old man from Harrow.
The man in hospital is in a stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to come forward.