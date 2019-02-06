Blackwater shooting: Teenager charged with attempted murder
- 6 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been charged with attempted murder over a shooting in Hampshire.
Police said a 17-year-old was left with life-changing injuries when he was shot at a block of garages in Blackwater last February.
A 17-year-old male from Blackwater will appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on 5 March.
A 42-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman are also set to appear, accused of assisting an offender.
Four other people were arrested in connection with the case but all face no further action.