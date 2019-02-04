Image copyright Hampshire County Council Image caption The council said the library would remain closed on Monday

A car has destroyed the entrance to a library by ploughing through the main doors.

The Ford Focus crashed into the front of Bridgemary Library in Gosport, Hampshire, at about 17:15 BST on Sunday.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary. Police said a man was reported to have entered the building but nothing was stolen.

Hampshire County Council said the building would remain closed on Monday.

Image copyright Hampshire County Council Image caption Library staff went to the building to help police

Councillor Sean Woodward, executive member of recreation and heritage, said the build was secure and they would "be working as quickly as we can to repair the damage and reopen for business".

"I would like to thank members of our property and libraries teams who made their way to the building as soon as they were alerted to ensure no one was hurt and to assist police at the scene.

"Unfortunately due to the damage to the building, our library will be closed at least for today."

Image copyright Steve Hammond Image caption The council said the building was secure

Gosport borough councillor for Bridgemary South, Linda Batty, who is also a former Bridgemary librarian, said: "The flats above were evacuated because of worries the structure could potentially be dangerous.

"It has now been given the all clear and it is safe for residents to return to their homes."

Hampshire Constabulary said the arrested man, of no fixed address, remained in custody on Monday morning.