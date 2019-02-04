Sherfield-on-Loddon crash: Killed Reading biker 'much loved'
A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a lorry was a "lovely, sociable guy", his family has said in a tribute.
Mark Thomas, 39, from Reading, was riding a Suzuki on the A33 near Sherfield-on-Loddon, Hampshire, on Wednesday when it was in collision with a lorry.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
A tribute released by police on behalf of Mr Thomas' family said: "Mark was a lovely, sociable guy who was much loved by his family and friends.
"He loved listening to music and playing guitar.
"He will be deeply missed by everyone that knew him."