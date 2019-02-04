Image copyright Family handout Image caption Gerald Pragnell disappeared after leaving work at Southampton Airport

Two people have admitted fraudulently using a murdered man's bank cards.

Gerald Pragnell, 66, was found strangled in woodland on Southampton Common in November 2018.

Charlotte Glen, 32, was jailed for 26 weeks for 10 counts of fraudulent use of a card as well as for theft and breaching a community order.

Karl Fawcett, 36, will be sentenced on 27 February after admitting six counts of fraud and one of handling stolen goods.

Tommy Scott, 34, of no fixed address, has already admitted murdering Mr Pragnell. He is due to be sentenced on 14 February.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Tommy Scott pleaded guilty to murdering Mr Pragnell

Mr Pragnell was last seen leaving Southampton Airport, where he worked, at 06:30 GMT on 1 November 2018.

His body was found two days later in undergrowth close to Cemetery Road.

His cards were used on 1 and 2 November to make purchases totalling £286.90, magistrates heard.

Fawcett, of Southampton Street, Southampton, admitting handling Mr Pragnell's stolen signet ring.

Glen, of the same address, was convicted of stealing two bottles from a supermarket on 28 January, breaching a community order imposed for an earlier theft of an electric razor.