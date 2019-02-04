Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man rescued but woman found dead in Romsey house fire

  • 4 February 2019
Jacobs Close, Romsey
Image caption About 20 firefighters were called out to the fire in Jacobs Close in the early hours

The body of a woman has been found in a house fire in Hampshire.

More than 20 firefighters tackled the fire which broke out at the property in Jacobs Close, Romsey shortly before 03:00 GMT.

A man was rescued by crews from an upstairs bedroom and was taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said a joint investigation with police was under way to establish how the fire started.
Image caption Police and fire officers remain at the house

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites