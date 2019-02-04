Image caption About 20 firefighters were called out to the fire in Jacobs Close in the early hours

The body of a woman has been found in a house fire in Hampshire.

More than 20 firefighters tackled the fire which broke out at the property in Jacobs Close, Romsey shortly before 03:00 GMT.

A man was rescued by crews from an upstairs bedroom and was taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said a joint investigation with police was under way to establish how the fire started.