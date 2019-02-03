Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man shot in leg at Portsmouth house

  • 3 February 2019
Hudson Road, Portsmouth Image copyright Basher Eyre/Geograph
Image caption The man was shot at a home in Hudson Road, Portsmouth, on Sunday morning

A man has suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in an early morning attack at a home in Portsmouth.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to hospital following the shooting at a property in Hudson Road shortly after 05:00 GMT.

Hampshire Constabulary said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The force said it was appealing for information, and that extra patrols had been deployed in the area.

