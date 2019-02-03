Man shot in leg at Portsmouth house
- 3 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in an early morning attack at a home in Portsmouth.
The 21-year-old victim was taken to hospital following the shooting at a property in Hudson Road shortly after 05:00 GMT.
Hampshire Constabulary said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The force said it was appealing for information, and that extra patrols had been deployed in the area.