Image copyright Brooke Welling Image caption Motorists reported being stuck on the M3 for more than two hours

Heavy snow has caused road and rail "gridlock" in Basingstoke, with its hospital having to call in staff living nearby.

The M3 motorway had to be closed westbound and the rail line between the town and Winchester was blocked by fallen trees on Friday evening.

Motorists were trapped in their cars after two lorries jack-knifed between junctions 6 and 7 at about 17:00 GMT.

Highways England said one lane has reopened but there are "severe delays".

⚠️ *UPDATE 01/02* - Due to multiple trees blocking the railway between Basingstoke and Winchester all lines are blocked. Train services may be delayed or changed. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Hampshire Constabulary has advised people to stay in their vehicles.

Hampshire hospitals tweeted: "Basingstoke is currently gridlocked, which is likely to cause staffing issues at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital overnight.

"We are asking staff, particularly nursing staff, within walking distance to help if at all possible."