Image caption Sharon Webb "prevaricated and failed to turn up at meetings" when suspicions emerged, the court heard

A treasurer who defrauded the youth football club she worked for of £100,000 has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sharon Webb used Basingstoke Town Colts FC's bank account as her own between January 2010 and November 2018.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to misusing the club's funds at an earlier Basingstoke Magistrates' Court hearing.

She was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years at Winchester Crown Court.

Webb, of Normanton Road in Basingstoke, was also ordered to do 80 hours of community service.

Club chairman Tony Wilkin became suspicious when Webb was asked to produce financial statements, the court had previously heard.

"She prevaricated and failed to turn up at meetings," he said.

At her plea hearing in January, the court was told Webb had repaid £70,000 since the fraud came to light.

The football club has more than 200 players and fields teams for children aged from six to 18.