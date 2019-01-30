Image copyright Google Image caption A 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash on the A33 near Sherfield-on-Loddon

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a lorry in Hampshire.

The 39-year-old was riding a Suzuki on the A33 near Sherfield-on-Loddon when the collision happened shortly after 08:30 GMT.

The man, from Reading, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hampshire Constabulary said his next of kin have been informed.

Police have launched a witness appeal and said they were keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.