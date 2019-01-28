Image caption Police were called to the Cowherds pub on 13 December

A man has admitted attacking a 17-year-old girl and a 50-year-old man with a kitchen knife in a city park.

Police used a Taser to detain Nabil Errouam, 35, on Southampton Common, on 13 December.

Errouam, of Oxford Avenue, pleaded guilty to wounding the pair, kidnapping the girl, threatening another teenager, affray and possessing the knife.

He was remanded in custody to be sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on 3 April.

Emergency services were called at about 16:20 GMT to reports of a man threatening people with a knife near the Cowherds Pub.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called reports of a man armed with a knife on Southampton Common

The stab victims suffered minor injuries in the "serious incident", the court heard.

The 17-year-old girl was taken to Southampton General Hospital and later discharged.

The defendant, who spoke through an Algerian interpreter, pleaded not guilty to falsely imprisoning the 18-year-old - a plea accepted by prosecutors.

The hearing was adjourned for pre-sentence and psychiatric reports.