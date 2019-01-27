Image copyright RNLI Image caption When the rudder broke off the crew were unable to control the yacht in the strong winds

Five people had to be rescued by a lifeboat crew after their yacht lost its rudder and anchor in the Solent.

The 38ft (11.6m) boat was outside Cowes harbour when the rudder broke off on Saturday.

The crew dropped the anchor to prevent further damage in the strong winds, but it had be cut loose after it became stuck during the rescue.

All five people onboard were taken to safety by the Cowes RNLI lifeboat and the boat was towed to the marina.