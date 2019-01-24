Image copyright Crest Nicholson Image caption An artist's impression of how the 27-storey skyscraper will look

Building work is due to start on a 27-storey riverside tower block, three years after construction stalled over "viability concerns".

The 85m (278ft) skyscraper would be Southampton's tallest building.

It is the first of three high-rise blocks planned at Centenary Quay, on the site of a former shipyard in Woolston.

Developer Crest Nicholson said it had signed an agreement with landowner Homes England to build the tower.

Work first began on other parts of the former Vosper Thornycroft shipbuilding site after planning permission was granted in 2009.

In 2016, the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) said Crest Nicholson could decide to "halt further investment" because of "viability concerns" over the tower block and other housing.

Image copyright Hugh Venables Image caption Work has already started on previous phases of the Centenary Quay development

The LEP successfully applied for a £7.7m government grant to enable "project revenues to cover the costs".

Homes England, a government agency, said no money had exchanged hands as a result of the latest agreement.

Crest Nicholson said work on the tower block, incorporating 165 flats, would begin in the spring.

The Centenary Quay site is due to deliver a total of 1,620 homes as well as more than 1,100 jobs in the marine sector, a hotel and retail outlets.

Southampton City Council approved plans for a wind turbine factory on the site in 2017.

A planned public path along the river was replaced with private gardens when the tower block was granted final permission in 2016.