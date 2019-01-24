Image copyright NCA Image caption The private jet arrived at Farnborough Airport in January 2018

A man has been arrested and charged, a year after cocaine with an estimated street value of £41m was seized from a private jet in Hampshire.

The cocaine was found in 15 suitcases at Farnborough Airport in January 2018 on a plane returning from Colombia.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the 34-year-old Spanish man, detained in Bournemouth, had been charged "in connection with the investigation".

He is due to appear before Woolwich Crown Court on 4 February.

Image copyright NCA Image caption The cocaine was discovered in wrapped packages weighing 1kg each

The NCA said the man, who had been living in the seaside resort, was arrested on Wednesday - the agency has not revealed what he has been charged with.

In August four men were convicted of smuggling half a tonne of cocaine into the UK on the private jet.

Alessandro Iembo, Martin Neil and Victor Franco-Lorenzo were jailed for 24 years each while Jose Ramon Miguelez-Botas was jailed for 20 years.