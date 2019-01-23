Image copyright Amish Uddin Image caption Two of the dead goats were found in the same road a week apart

Two more dead goats have been found dumped in Hampshire, one in the same road where another was discovered a week earlier.

The first goat was found with its tongue missing in the driveway of a home in Cunningham Gardens, Bursledon.

Amish Uddin, 18, made the second grim discovery on a grassed area in the same street on Sunday evening.

A third dead goat, with a missing ear, was found on Tuesday in the car park of Tesco in Fareham, the RSPCA said.

Mr Uddin said the dead animal, which was lying next to a bin, was "really thin and muddy with matted fur".

The latest discoveries are understood to still have had their tongues intact, the RSPCA said.

The charity previously said the first goat had no wounds to show how it died but a broken neck was suspected.

It had "suffered terribly", it added.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers were in contact with the RSPCA.