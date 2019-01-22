Image copyright Family photo Image caption William Rudiak died from a single stab wound

A teenage girl feared she would be raped when an attacker got into her bedroom shortly after he had murdered a man nearby, a court has heard.

Ben Harvey, 22, is accused of killing William Rudiak, 26, before going on to the girl's home.

In a video interview played to Winchester Crown Court, she described fighting off a man who tried to remove her clothing before he fled.

Mr Harvey, of Little London, near Andover, Hampshire, denies murder.

He also denies assault causing actual bodily harm to the victim's girlfriend, Alexandra Taylor and a charge of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

'Sprinted down stairs'

In the interview, the teenager describes the lights in her room going on and off shortly before 04:00 BST on 11 July.

"I woke up to someone's hand round my mouth as if they were trying to stop me speaking or screaming or making any noise," she says.

"I think he was trying to rape me. I was so shocked."

"I managed to hit him round the head to get him off me, he didn't say a word during the whole thing.

"He went out of my room and sprinted down the stairs and out of the house."

The girl adds that she suffered scratches to her back and chin in the attack.

Mr Harvey is accused of stabbing Mr Rudiak, 26 with a kitchen knife as he slept at a house Turin Court, Andover.

The court also heard evidence from a PC Yana Glover, who was first on the scene an hour after the stabbing.

PC Glover told the court she had found Mr Rudiak's girlfriend, Alexandra Taylor, in an "extremely distressed" state.

"She had been woken up by a man biting her face, he fled very quickly and her partner in the bed said something like 'It hurts' and was covered in blood," she said.

Defence barrister Adam Feest previously told the jury at Winchester Crown Court it was "not disputed" that Mr Harvey, a drug user, had committed the two acts.

But, he said, the combination of alcohol and drugs had had a "completely different effect than he had experienced previously".

The trial continues.