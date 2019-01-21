Image copyright Family photo Image caption William Rudiak died from a single stab wound

A drug user who killed a man who was asleep in bed thought it was "a dream" after taking cocaine and cannabis and drinking alcohol, a court has heard.

Ben Harvey, 22, denies murdering William Rudiak at a house in Andover in the early hours of 11 June.

Mr Harvey had entered the house through a window before stabbing Mr Rudiak, 26.

He also denies assault and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence in relation to an attempted sexual assault on a teenager the same night.

Defence barrister Adam Feest told the jury at Winchester Crown Court it was "not disputed" that Mr Harvey had committed the two attacks.

But he said the combination of alcohol and drugs had had a "completely different effect than he had experienced previously".

Kerry Maylin, prosecuting, said Mr Harvey, of Ridges View, Little London, entered the property in Turin Court through an open downstairs window before going upstairs and stabbing Mr Rudiak with a kitchen knife at about 03:00 BST.

'Distressed and crying'

The court was shown a video of a police interview of Mr Rudiak's girlfriend, Alexandra Taylor.

She had been in bed with him and described being woken by a man biting her. She then found her boyfriend covered in blood.

The jury was told a teenage girl, who lived in a village near Andover, was left "distressed and crying" after waking to find a man in her room later the same night.

She screamed and fought off her attacker who tried to hold a hand over her mouth and remove her clothing, before leaving through an unlocked door.

The court heard DNA samples from the knife that killed Mr Rudiak and the pyjamas of the teenager matched that of Mr Harvey.

The following morning the defendant, who the court heard had drug debts of £11,000, saw reports of a murder on Facebook before messaging his girlfriend to say: "I think I've killed someone".

The court heard that he wrote: "It was just a random house and I thought it was a dream."

The trial continues.