Image copyright Andy Phillips Image caption The explosion happened in King Arthurs Way, Andover

A man's body has been found in the wreckage of a house which was destroyed in an explosion

The blast happened at about 02:30 GMT in, Andover, Hampshire, police and firefighters said.

Photos from the scene of the collapse in King Arthurs Way appear to show the remains of a roof on top of a large pile of rubble.

Rescuers are continuing to search the area and a number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated.

A joint fire and police investigation is under way.

Image copyright Andy Phillips Image caption A joint fire and police investigation is under way