Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy McHugh was found dead near Southampton Sports Centre in July

A man has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl found stabbed to death in woodland.

Lucy McHugh, 13, was found dead near Southampton Sports Centre in July.

Hampshire Constabulary said Stephen-Alan Paul Nicholson, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder, the rape of a child under 13, and two counts of sexual activity with a child under 16.

Mr Nicholson is due to appear before Southampton magistrates on Thursday.

Lucy was last seen walking along Coxford Road, past a Tesco Express store, at 09:30 BST on 25 July.

Her body was found the next day, nearly two miles from her home.

In a tribute, Lucy's mother Stacey White told the BBC her daughter was "always full of smiles, whirling around like a hurricane".

"The biggest, smiling person in our lives has been taken and she's never going to come back," she said.