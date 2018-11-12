Image copyright Janine Milburn Image caption Georgia Jones suffered a cardiac arrest and a 50-minute fit, the inquest heard

A teenager died after taking double-strength MDMA tablets at a music festival, an inquest has heard.

Georgia Jones, 18, suffered a cardiac arrest and a 50-minute fit after taking two tablets at Portsmouth's Mutiny Festival, the city's coroner was told.

A pathologist said the level of MDMA intoxication in her blood was found to be "extremely high".

Tommy Cowan, 20, also died after collapsing at the festival in May, shortly after Ms Jones was taken ill.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Tommy Cowan, 20, also died after collapsing at the festival in May

The weekend event was cut short after 15 people were admitted to hospital, some with drug-related symptoms.

Organisers previously said the Sunday programme had been cancelled "as a safety precaution".

A friend, Chloe Edwards, told the inquest that the teenager was "slurring her words ... and wasn't with it".

Image caption A total of 15 people at the festival ended up in hospital

Ms Jones' mother Janine Milburn said her daughter had used drugs in the past but was "growing up" and had not taken anything in the previous six months when she had started a new job at a care home.

Det Con Sharon Lewry told the hearing Ms Jones was not aware that the pills she had taken were double-strength.

A white powder, identified as MDMA, was found in the teenager's bag, she said.

The pathologist, Dr Brett Lockyer, said Ms Jones' blood level of MDMA was measured at 3,865 nanograms per millilitre.

Hampshire Constabulary previously said four suspects were still under investigation in connection with the deaths.

An inquest into Mr Cowan's death will follow the current hearing, which will resume on Tuesday.